New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday night ordered an immediate ban on the telecast of TV serial ‘Ram-Siya Ke Luv-Kush’ following outrage from the Valmiki community. He further warned against any possible outbreak of protest that is solely focused on disrupting the peace and communal harmony of Punjab.

Following the orders, a notification was issued across Punjab by the District Commissioners asking the cable operators not to telecast the serial in their respective districts.

Earlier on Saturday, the Valmiki community of Punjab staged a protest against the telecast of TV serial ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’ for reportedly representing disfigured facts. One of the protestors named Akshay Raj told news agency ANI, “It is very unfortunate that the serial has been produced with disfigured facts and without going into the historical facts. The telecast of the serial has hurt the sentiments of the entire Valmiki community. During the protest, only the markets will be shut. We don’t want to interrupt with the normal functioning of schools, hospitals or ambulance.”

The protest soon became violent when a youth was shot at but was later operated upon. This prompted the chief minister to issue a warning of strict action against anyone found guilty of disturbing the tranquility of the state.

“A call for peaceful Bandh has been called for September 7 to express resentment for not taking any action against the TV channel despite giving a memorandum to the district administration. We demand the withdrawal of the show from airing,” Raj added. Thus, in a written letter, Amarinder Singh asked the Government of India to direct the home channels to refrain from telecasting the serial in the state.