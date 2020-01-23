New Delhi: In a humanitarian effort, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to make sure that Sikh leader Radesh Singh Tony stays safe who fled Pakistan after he received threats from Pakistan hardliners.

Saying that many Sikhs are being persecuted in recent months in Pakistan, the Punjab CM stated that the Pakistan government should take immediate steps to protect him. He said the Pakistan government should also make efforts for his safe passage to India if needed.

“Urge @ImranKhanPTI to ensure the safety of @aoepoeRadesh. I understand he’s feeling unsafe in Pakistan, which has seen many Sikhs being persecuted in recent months. The @pid_gov should take immediate steps to protect him and others like him and facilitate their safe passage if needed,” the Punjab CM said in a tweet.

Urge @ImranKhanPTI to ensure safety of @aoepoeRadesh. I understand he’s feeling unsafe in Pakistan, which has seen many Sikhs being persecuted in recent months. The @pid_gov should take immediate steps to protect him & others like him & facilitate their safe passage if needed. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 23, 2020

The response from the Punjab CM case after a Sikh leader with the name Radesh Singh Tony in a tweet said that he is getting assassination threats from Pakistan hardliners and urged the authorities to extend help.

“I am getting assassination threats from Pak hardliners. The life of my family is in danger Living in Pakistan is very dangerous for my family. Please extend me help/refuge any further delay would cause serious troubles for my family,” he said in a tweet.

I am getting assassination threats from Pak hardliners.The life of my family is in danger Living in Pakistan is very dangerous for my family 🙏 please please extend me help/refuge any further delay would cause serious troubles for my family @mssirsa @amnesty @hrw @Gulalai_Ismail pic.twitter.com/90H4ZQdbKq — RadeshSinghTony (@aoepoeRadesh) January 23, 2020

The development comes after Tony, who had in 2018 contested general election in Pakistan as an independent candidate, left the country along with his family after he received death threats from suspected hardliners.

Prior to this, he had left to Lahore in November 2018 from his native city of Peshawar in Pakistan. Earlier laso he had received similar threats from the hardliners. The Sikh leader is said to be the chairman of Khalsa Peace and Justice Foundation.