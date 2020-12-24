New Delhi: In a major announcement ahead of Christmas and Shahidi Sabha, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced relaxation in the night curfew imposed in state in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - ‘Marriage Can Wait’: Punjab Man Postpones Plans, Joins Farmers Protest During Job Leave From Abu Dhabi

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM wrote: “We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the occasion of Christmas and to commemorate the Shahidi Jor Mel.” Also Read - This 'Champi' Parlour is Giving Out Free Head Massages to Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border

We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas & to commemorate the Shahidi Jor Mel.

– For Christmas night curfew will be removed for tonight.

– For Shahidi Sabha, night curfew will be removed in Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25th to 27th night. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: These States Issue SOPs For Passengers From UK | Complete List Here — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 24, 2020

“For Christmas, the night curfew will be removed for tonight. For Shahidi Sabha, night curfew will be removed in Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25th to 27th night,” his tweet read.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has increased to 1,64,505 after 373 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the state in the last 24 hours, as of Thursday evening.

A total of 469 COVID patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.