Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sepoy Manjit Singh, who died in a landmine explosion during patrolling near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - States Can't Deny Rs 50,000 Ex Gratia If Death Certificate Doesn't Mention Covid, Says Supreme Court

According to the Indian army, both army personnel along with a soldier lost their lives in the explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Extending sympathies, Channi added that Singh’s utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and integrity by sacrificing his life would ever inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. Also Read - Auraiya Accident: PMO Announces Ex Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each

Singh, who died in the mysterious blast in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, hailed from Khera Kotli village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. Singh is survived by his parents, four sisters, and a brother, an official statement issued here said. Also Read - Ex gratia to kin of man who killed himself outside AP Bhawan, Naidu links it to SCS protest

The Army personnel who too lost his life in the blast was identified as Lieutenant Rishi Kumar. Channi took to Twiter, “Two brave sons of India Lt. Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh got martyred in an explosion near LoC. The nation will remain forever indebted to their supreme sacrifices.”

In another tweet, CM Channi said, “The sacrifices made upholding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation are supreme most. Forever, we remain indebted.”

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held on Sunday for the two army personnel, officials said. After the ceremony held at a garrison in Rajouri town at around 2 PM, the mortal remains of Lieutenant Kumar and Sepoy Singh were dispatched to their home towns in Bihar and Punjab for last rites, they said.

After the blast took place in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector, both the Army personnel and the soldier bodies were evacuated to a nearby military hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The officials said the bodies were brought to the army camp where a wreath-laying ceremony was organised to pay homage to them.