New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday declared public holiday in the state on March 23. Addressing the Punjab Assembly, CM Bhagwant Mann announced the public holiday on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

While announcing the public holiday, CM Mann said the people will be able to visit Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh to pay homage on martyr’s day.

A resolution was also passed at the Punjab Assembly to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Assembly.

Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16 at a ceremony thronged by tens of thousands of people in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village, where he promised to fight unemployment and corruption in the state.

Bhagwant Mann was the only one to take the oath at the event where many people in the crowd and on the dais, sported turbans and ‘dupattas’ in yellow – the Basanti colour often associated with Bhagat Singh. Rang de Basanti , an iconic song evoking Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice, played at the venue. Mann is the state’s 28th chief minister, counting also the multiple terms served by some.

Arvind Kejriwal and ministers from his Delhi cabinet, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, attended the event in yellow turbans. Newly elected AAP MLAs too participated. Mann’s daughter Seerat Mann, 21, and son Dilshan Mann, 17, flew in for the ceremony from the US, where they had moved to along with their mother after the couple separated in 2015. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 48-year-old Mann, who went through it in Punjabi.

Bhagwant Mann raised ‘Inqlab Zindabad’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Bole So Nihal’ slogans before beginning his short speech, in which he promised to tackle unemployment, corruption and farmers’ problems.

Bhagwant Mann said the condition of the state’s schools and hospitals will be improved, like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi. People from abroad will come to Punjab to see them, just as they do in Delhi, he said.

