New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded Rs 50,000 crore package per year for 2 years to improve state’s financial situation. Saying that Punjab’s financial condition is in doldrums, the chief minister also sought the support of the Centre to maintain national security of the state.Also Read - Criminals Should Not be Forgiven: PM Modi Assures All Help to Mamata Govt to Book Culprits In Birbhum Violence

“We need the support of the Centre to maintain national security. Punjab’s financial condition is in doldrums. We’ve demanded Rs 50,000 crores package per year for 2 years to improve state’s financial situation,” Bhagwant Mann said after meeting PM Modi. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How To Do Online eKYC To Receive 11th Installment? Know Here

The Punjab chief minister is expected to call on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later in the day. Also Read - MHA Seeks Report From Bengal Govt on Birbhum Violence, Governor Dhankhar Calls Incident 'Arson Orgy' | Key Points

We need the support of the Center to maintain national security. Punjab's financial condition is in doldrums. We've demanded Rs 50,000 crores package per year for 2 years to improve state's financial situation: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his meeting with PM Modi, earlier today pic.twitter.com/zCl1EpAk7R — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Notably, this is Bhagwant Mann’s maiden visit to Delhi as Punjab’s Chief Minister. He took the oath of office and secrecy at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings to Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

“Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people,” PM Modi had tweeted.

Among Bhagwant Mann’s key announcements as the Chief Minister is the launch of anti-corruption action helpline number– 9501200200. In the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, pushing the Congress party to distant second at 18 seats.