Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked the state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him after solid evidence was found against him. According to reports, Singla had allegedly demanded a 1 percent commission from officials for contracts. "Not even one per cent corruption will be tolerated," Mann said in a video message. "The people have voted for an AAP government with a lot of hope, we have to live up to it. As long as mother India has a son like Arvind Kejriwal and a soldier like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue," he added. He further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.

Moments after the decision was announced, AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted: "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION. Commendable decision by CM . (sic),"

Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION. Commendable decision by CM @BhagwantMann — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 24, 2022

Singla is a first-time MLA who defeated Congress candidate and singer Sidhu Moosewala from the Mansa seat by 63323 votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

This is the second time a minister was sacked on corruption charges. In the year 2015, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case.