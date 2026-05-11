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Punjab CM Bhagwant Manns cousin, Gyan Singh Mann, joins BJP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s cousin, Gyan Singh Mann, joins BJP

He was inducted by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cousin Gyan Singh Mann during the latter’s joining of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Chandigarh on Monday, May 11, 2026. (IANS)

New Delhi: In a surprising move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cousin Gyan Singh Mann joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. He was inducted by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar in Chandigarh. Barnala-based businessman and NRI Baljinder Singh Barnala, Manjinder Singh Sajan Khera, former personal assistant to Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj and AAP’s Arniwala Johl also joined the party along with him.

CM Saini and Jakhar, addressing a joint press conference, welcomed the leaders into the BJP and said they had originally joined AAP with hopes for change, but after seeing those dreams shattered, they had now decided to become part of the BJP family.

Condemning the attacks on BJP offices and workers in cities, including Amritsar, Batala, Tarn Taran, and Ludhiana, the state BJP chief warned that “everyone will be held accountable”. He specifically cautioned police and civil officers, reminding them that they are paid from the state treasury and are accountable to the people of Punjab, not to any political party.

He said officials must work according to the law and warned that anyone misusing their position would face action at the appropriate time. Mentioning AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar said attacks on BJP offices would not stop the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids. He asserted that wherever corruption has taken place, investigations will continue and every corrupt individual will eventually be brought to account.

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(With IANS inputs)

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