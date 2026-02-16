Home

News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Manns health deteriorates, admitted to Fortis Hospital

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s health deteriorates, admitted to Fortis Hospital

The hospital health bulletin stated that the chief minister was brought in for a routine check-up.

He was also hospitalized on Sunday. (File)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was readmitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, just hours after being discharged from the hospital. According to reports, upon arriving in Mohali after attending a party rally in Moga, CM Mann experienced difficulty breathing and was admitted to the hospital around 8 p.m. He was also hospitalized on Sunday.

His blood pressure suddenly spiked during an event in Dhuri, Sangrur, following which he was brought to the Mohali hospital as a precaution. The hospital health bulletin stated that the chief minister was brought in for a routine check-up. His condition was stable after all necessary tests. He has been placed under the observation of specialist doctors due to complaints of extreme fatigue. Doctors have reportedly recommended additional tests for the CM, and these tests will now be completed. He also attended a family function two days ago.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.