Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he would file a defamation case against his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, for calling him ‘dishonest man’ after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids at many places including at the premises of the Congress leader’s nephew. The Punjab Chief Minister that Kejriwal has a ‘habit’ of levelling accusations to malign the image of others. He recalled that the Delhi Chief Minister in the past had levelled similar allegations against BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, late Arun Jaitley and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, but later had to apologise for them.Also Read - Charanjit Singh Channi Likely to Win From Chamkaur Sahib, Amarinder From Patiala, Predicts Zee Opinion Poll

Addressing media at his assembly constituency in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi claimed Kejriwal has now “crossed all limits” and urged Congress to give him permission to file a defamation case against the AAP leader. “I will file a defamation case against Kejriwal and have requested my party to give permission to do so. I am compelled to do this…he is dubbing me as dishonest and he has put that on his Twitter handle,” he said. Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll For Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi Emerges As Most Preferred CM Candidate

Opposition parties, particularly the AAP, have stepped up attacks on Channi and the Congress in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate raids. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had said that Channi will be defeated from his Chamkaur Sahib seat in next month’s assembly polls, while stressing that people were shocked to see crores of rupees being seized from the home of Channi’s nephew. Also Read - Majha (Punjab): Congress and SAD Likely to Get 10 Seats Each As Per Zee Opinion Poll, Channi Popular CM Choice

Asked to comment on this, Channi replied, “Now, what has happened, money has been from someone else, raids are conducted on someone else, but he (Kejriwal) is dubbing me as dishonest by putting photos showing bundles of notes (seized during ED raids) with my photo over social media”.

“He is calling me dishonest…did he call himself dishonest when his nephew was caught..,” asked Channi.

“Why photos of bundles of notes with my photos on social media accounts. Which money came to me, what is my fault in this?. Why are you dragging me into this? Some money of someone else seized…there was a raid at ten places in Punjab, why are you linking me with this. Had money been seized from me, ED would have conducted raids at my house, arrested me, questioned me,” said Channi seeking to clarify his position vis-a-vis accusations levelled by the opposition after his nephew was raided.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been attacking Channi ever since the ED carried out raids at many places including at the premises of Channi’s nephew.

The Delhi chief minister had on Wednesday said Channi is not a common man but a “dishonest man” as he sought to corner the Congress leader over the ED raids.

The ED on Wednesday had said it seized cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi, during raids conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in the poll-bound state.

(With Inputs from PTI)