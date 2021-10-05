Chandigarh: Ahead of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Sha, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh on Tuesday said he will raise with him the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The chief minister also equated the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and said the incident was pre-planned to intentionally crush the innocent farmers who were peacefully protesting against the farm laws.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Makes Big Statement, Says Candidates Names Will Be Announced After…

Earlier in the day, Channi along with some ministers and Congress legislators held a silent protest at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Chandigarh.

It must be noted that over 8 people have died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

Equating the barbarous incident of Lakhimpur Kheri with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that the incident was pre-planned to intentionally crush the innocent farmers who were peacefully protesting against the farm laws: State Govt (File pic) pic.twitter.com/pyolEYGlf7 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

As per reports, the others were BJP workers and their driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched. Two cars were set on fire in the violent incident.

In a statement, Channi alleged that the killing of the farmers was intentional and pre-planned. He said he will be meeting the Union home minister at 6.30 PM and will raise the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident with him.

The Punjab CM said that the Centre should not force the country’s youth to look at martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Shahid Udham Singh for again restoring democracy in the country.

Channi said the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was painful and demanded that the three controversial farm laws should be repealed immediately.

“The way an SUV mows down peaceful farmers from behind and kills them and all this which happened was intentional,” Channi alleged and added that the governments in democracy should work according to the will of the people.

Talking about the issue of detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, Channi said, “This is too much. It is unacceptable.”

After four farmers died after allegedly being knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers, the government had announced of a compensation of Rs 45 lakh each to families of four at the venue of the farmers’ agitation in the presence of famer leader Rakesh Tikiat.

