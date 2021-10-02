Chandigarh: A day after urging Prime Minister Modi to withdraw the farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday ordered the withdrawal of cases registered against members of farmer organizations by RPF during dharnas on railway tracks.Also Read - Police Use Water Canons on Farmers Protesting Outside Haryana CM's Residence | Watch

The Punjab chief minister also urged the Railway Board chairman to withdraw the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against the members of Kissan organizations.

In this regard, Channi has written a letter to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) ordering the withdrawal of cases registered against members of farmers' organisations.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges the Railway Board chairman to withdraw the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against the members of Kissan organizations: State Govt (File photo) pic.twitter.com/1kFNKwtJdu — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The move from the state government comes a day after the new Punjab chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. During the meeting, he discussed the farmers issue and requested PM Modi to roll back the three agriculture laws.

“I have urged the prime minister to end this agitation over the three farm laws. He listened to me intently and said he also wants a solution to this problem and is working in this direction,” Channi had said on Friday.

During the meeting, Channi had also urged PM Modi to resume talks with the protesting farmers, “because I feel the matter can only be resolved through dialogue”.

It must be noted that the farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislation be repealed.