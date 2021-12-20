New Delhi: A day after a man was beaten to death over an alleged sacrilege bid, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh on Sunday visited Golden Temple in Amritsar and appealed everyone to remain calm.Also Read - Sacrilege Bid At Golden Temple Will Be Probed Thoroughly: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

CM Channi said some "inimical" forces may be involved in connection to the incident in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. Channi appealed to the people to take due care and caution to protect religious places to "foil nefarious designs" of inimical forces or agencies.

The Punjab chief minister said he was deeply hurt by the alleged sacrilege attempt, which was unfortunate and needed to be condemned. If anyone has come with wrong intention, our intelligence agencies will try to nab and expose them, CM Channi said.

CM Channi said no one will be allowed to disturb congenial atmosphere at any cost in the state. The Punjab CM was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and senior officials.

SIT set up to probe ‘sacrilege’ bid

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe an alleged desecration attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar even as police are trying to ascertain the identity of the man, who was beaten to death after the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner, the inspector general of police (border range), the Amritsar Rural SSP and other officials after the incident.

He said an SIT has been constituted under the deputy commissioner of police (law and order), which would submit its report in two days.

A case was registered against the unidentified man late on Saturday night under IPC Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder), Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukchain Singh Gill said.

2nd lynching in Punjab over theft, not sacrilege: Police

A day after a man was killed for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of “disrespecting” the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village on Sunday morning. Police said the man had entered the gurudwara for theft and it was not related to any sacrilege bid incident.

Police said there was “no visible sign” of sacrilege incident having taken place at the gurdwara, which is located on the Kapurthala-Subhnapur road.

Villagers and members of Sikh organisations clashed with the police personnel who tried to save the man, leaving three cops including a station house officer injured.

The gurdwara manager, Amarjit Singh, claimed that he saw the man, who appeared to be a migrant labourer, trying to disrespect the ‘Nishan Sahib’ (religious flag) early morning after he came out for daily prayers. He claimed that the man fled but he was caught by the gurdwara ‘sewadars’ (workers) after a chase. Singh then went live on his Facebook page and made these claims while the police stated that he was trying to give an impression of the sacrilege attempt. However, according to the police, the unidentified man was eating chappatis in the kitchen located on the ground floor of the Gurdwara complex. He ran away when a ‘sewadar’ spotted him, they said.

After getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the gurdwara where the man, who was in his twenties, was kept in the room.

Villagers and members of Sikh organisations also assembled at the gurdwara complex and did not allow the police to take the man to the police station. Carrying some swords and ‘lathis’, they forcibly entered the room and even scuffled with the cops. Then they badly thrashed the man, said the police, adding that he was brought in a critically injured condition to the local civil hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Later talking to reporters, Inspector General of police Gurinder Singh Dhillon said there is no visible event of sacrilege at the gurdwara.

(With inputs from PTI)