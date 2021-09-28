Chandigarh: In an unprecedented move, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post. “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress,” Navjot Sidhu wrote in a resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, which he posted on social media.Also Read - Kanhaiya Kumar Likely To Join Congress Today, Posters Installed Outside Party Office

Minutes after his resignation, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressed the media where he said that he has not information about Sidhu’s resignation. “I have full confidence and faith in Navjot Singh Sidhu Sahab,” Channi said. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns LIVE: After Sidhu, Punjab Congress Treasurer Gulzar Chahal Tenders Resignation

Former CM Amarinder Singh, on the other hand, took to Twitter and wrote, “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab.” Also Read - Is Amarinder Singh Joining BJP? His Scheduled Delhi Visit Today Sets Media Abuzz

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

According to the reports, Sidhu had been opposing tooth and nail the allotment of the home department to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, arguing that the portfolio is traditionally with the CM.

Earlier, he had put his foot down when the party considered Randhawa for the CM post.