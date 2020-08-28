New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has decided to go into quarantine for seven days, hours after two MLAs, who he met tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Begin Aggressive Contact Tracing to Avoid Further Rise of COVID-19 Cases: Health Minister

“The Punjab chief minister has decided to go into 7-day self quarantine, as per government protocol and the advise of his doctors, after two MLAs who met him in the Vidhan Sabha tested positive for coronavirus,” Singh’s media advisor tweeted in the evening. Also Read - Women Are Less Likely Than Men to Get Severely Affected by COVID-19, Here's Why

Meanwhile, India breached its own previous day record of single-day spike of over 75,000 cases, by registering an unprecedented 77,266 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours. With this India’s tally mounted to 33,87,500 while the toll reached 61,529 with 1,057 more fatalities. Also Read - Assam Tackles Cattle Disease Amid COVID-19

India though the third worst-hit at present, after the US and Brazil, has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks. No other country has reported such continued surge since the pandemic surfaced in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019.

India’s journey to over 33 lakh cases took precisely six months and 28 days since the emergence of the first case in the country on January 30.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry in a detailed presentation observed that out of the total deaths in the country in the last two weeks, 89 per cent of the fatalities were reported from nine states and one Union Territory (UT).

The presentation was made by the Union Health Secretary during the meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary with the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of nine states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and the UT — Jammu and Kashmir.

All the states as well as the UT were directed to maintain a rigorous vigil so as to contain the spread of infection as well as take steps to reduce fatalities.

