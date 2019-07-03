Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, seeking the Indian government’s intervention for the release of a Punjabi youth from a Malayasian Jail, ANI reported.

As per an official release, the CM drew the Union minister’s attention to the case of Harbans Singh, a resident of Bathinda.

“I am writing to draw your attention to the case of one of the Shri Harbans Singh son of Shri Charan Singh son of Shri Natha Singh a resident of Village Gumti Kalan, Tehsil Phul, District Bathinda, who is in the custody of Malaysia Police,” the letter to the MEA read.

Harbans Singh had gone to Malaysia on August 2018 on a tourist visa, the family said.

However, his family has claimed that Harbans was taken into custody on the grounds not yet known to the kins. They said that he had submitted copies of the youth’s Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph as proof of his Indian citizenship.

(With PTI inputs)