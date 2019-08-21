Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to PM Modi seeking Rs 1,000 crore special package to address losses due to floods, reported ANI on Wednesday.

Captain has also urged the PM to instruct concerned authorities to waive off crop loans availed by farmers in the affected villages during the current cropping season.

Punjab is facing its worst flood in 40 years, said reports. Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to an inflow into Bhakra Dam. The water level went up way higher than the safe level.

The Bakra Beas Management Board has reportedly said that a lower level of water storage in the dam will help avoid a flood-like situation in many districts, including Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Moa and Firozpur in Punjab.

The authorities have also decided to decrease the reservoir water levels at least by five feet to handle the possibility of future floods.

Over 300 villages in Ropar, Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts of Punjab are affected by overflowing Satluj river. Crops spread over thousands of acres of land have been destroyed.