Punjab Congress Crisis: Soon after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Captain Amarinder Singh slammed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and said he is a complete disaster as chief minister frontrunner for the state. Saying that Sidhu was not able to run one minister, Captain Singh asked how he will run the whole state.Also Read - 'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Submits Resignation as Punjab CM; CLP Meeting Begins | LIVE Updates

“He is a total disaster. He wasn’t able to run one minister, he’ll run Punjab? I won’t accept that. He could not handle one Ministry how can he handle whole of Punjab?” Captain Singh said. Also Read - Amarinder Singh to Resign As Punjab CM: Reports

Captain Singh also added that Navjot Singh Sidhu will ruin Punjab if he becomes the chief minister of the state. Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Takes Jibe at AAP’s Raghav Chadha For Calling Navjot Sidhu ‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab Politics’: She is a Compliment

Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to share a snap of him submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit and said that he spoke to the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday morning, and had informed her about his resignation.

“Whoever they (party high command) have faith in, can make them the Punjab CM,” he said after resigning from the top post.

Notably, Captain Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

“I feel humiliated…,” Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to the governor.

I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today… This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs… which is why I decided to quit..:Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/rFojYU51or — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Singh’s resignation came hours before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday evening. “The thing is that this is the third time the party called the MLAs.

Asked about his future course of action, he said, “As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes.”

“I am in the Congress party. I will talk to my supporters and decide future course of politics,” he said.

Singh said he decided this morning to resign from his post and that he had spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and informed her about his decision.