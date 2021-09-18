Punjab Congress Crisis Latest Update: Ahead of the key Congress Legislative Party meet on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called party high command Sonia Gandhi and expressed his dissatisfaction at not being kept in the loop regarding the Congress Legislative Party (CLP). As per reports, he stated that he is not interested in continuing as the chief minister if the Congress continues to sideline him. Multiple reports also claimed that Amarinder Singh is likely to resign as the chief minister of Punjab at 4:30 PM just ahead of the key Congress meet.Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Takes Jibe at AAP’s Raghav Chadha For Calling Navjot Sidhu ‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab Politics’: She is a Compliment

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday had stated that the party had received "representation" from many of its MLAs in the state to "immediately convene" a CLP meeting, which will take place at the Punjab Congress' headquarters in Chandigarh at 5 PM.

The latest development comes after months of factionalism within the Punjab Congress, with CM Amarinder Singh heading one camp and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu heading another camp in the same party.

It was also reported that Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s faction may put forward the name of either Navjot Singh Sidhu or former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar to be the next chief minister suring the key party meet.

Notably, the Sidhu faction wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the current chief minister and is asking the central observers to vote on who should be the next chief minister of the state. The primary reason to put forward the name of Sunil Jakhar could be to establish the combination of a Hindu Sikh chief minister and Jat Sikh president of the Punjab Congress.

As Sunil Jakhar is not an MLA, another name that Sidhu’s camp may put forward for the post of chief minister is Navjot Singh Sidhu himself. However, it cannot be ruled out that some other name may also emerge for the post of chief minister of Punjab.