Chandigarh: Amid the increasing crisis in the party in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and reports suggested that he is likely to stay as Punjab Congress chief till assembly elections next year. Earlier in the day, Sidhu reached Chandigarh from Patiala to meet Channi.

Sidhu's meeting came a day after Channi reached out to him and offered to resolve issues through talks.

The Punjab unit of the Congress is in turmoil after Amarinder Singh was removed as the chief minister and its chief Sidhu resigned from his post ahead of the Assembly elections in the state early next year.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Channi had said, “I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over telephone today. The party is supreme and the government accepts the party’s ideology and follows that. (I told him that) You come, sit and talk”.

“If you (Sidhu) feel there is anything wrong, you can point it out,” he had said.

When asked what was Sidhu’s response, Channi had said the leader told him that he would sit and talk, and would give him time for a meeting.