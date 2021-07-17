New Delhi: Amid speculations that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be elevated as Punjab Congress chief, CM Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Sonia Gandhi, expressing his displeasure over the former BJP MP being given a key post. While an official announcement regarding Sidhu’s elevation is awaited, his supporters arrived at his residence yesterday and fed each other sweets. Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh and he had attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.Also Read - Capt Amarinder to Remain Punjab CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu Likely To Be Named State Congress Chief: Report

Meanwhile, in his letter to the party interim chief, Singh reportedly asked the party high command to understand the prevailing situation in state, which are not favourable for a change in leadership. "The party and the government both would be harmed in the state after this move," Singh reportedly wrote.

Balancing Caste Equations Ahead of Assembly Polls

If reports are to be believed, the Congress was mulling an idea of appointing a Dalit and an upper caste Hindu as the working presidents to balance caste equations. The names of Raj Kumar Verka and Santokh Chaudhary are being considered for the working president post as both are Dalits and can counter the Akali Dal-BSP alliance impact.

While another from the Hindu community is to balance the equation, Vijay Inder Singla could be appointed as another working president. Not only this, the party is mulling to reshuffle cabinet in the state ahead of the Assembly polls and give more representation to the Dalit community in the state.

Sidhu Meets Sonia

Earlier on Friday, disgruntled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat met Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence. Sidhu, after leaving from Sonia Gandhi’s residence did not speak to the media.

However, Rawat said that he has submitted a note to the party president and as she decides it will be made public. When asked Sidhu will be made party president,Rawat responded: “Who said Sidhu will be made party president”.

Earlier on Thursday, Rawat had said it may take some time but to balance the equation in the state, the party is working on the formula to appoint Sidhu in a prominent position, while asserting that Amarinder Singh has already said that he will abide by the high command’s decision.

“The party is working on a formula to appoint two working presidents and elections will be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” Rawat had said.