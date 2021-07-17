Chandigarh: As speculation mount over whether the Congress will appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next head of its Punjab unit, the cricketer-turned-politician today met the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar. The meeting lasted for over half an hour. Sidhu called Jakhar his elder brother and a guiding force after the meeting. Jakhar, in turn, described Sidhu as a capable man. Sidhu left his residence in Patiala and reached Jakhar’s residence in Panchkula about 65 km away at around 10:45 am, an aide said.Also Read - Punjab Congress Infighting: Captain Writes to Sonia, Expresses Displeasure Over Sidhu's Elevation | Key Points

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat flew down to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Rawat reached Chandigarh in a chopper around 12 noon and went straight to the chief minister’s farmhouse in Mohali.

The visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder, who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. He is learnt to have said that giving the post to Sidhu, a Jat Sikh, would upset the party’s senior leaders representing the Hindu community and harm the party’s prospects in the 2022 assembly elections.

The flurry of meetings assumes significance amid reports of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress over differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

On Friday, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi in an apparent bid to arrive at a truce formula over the state unit revamp. Also present at the meeting were the AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, and Rahul Gandhi.

About Congress Infighting

Suspense has been building up over the much-awaited announcement from the party high command on the resolution of the festering feud in the Punjab Congress.

In case the party chooses to appoint Sidhu as the PPCC chief, there will be two Jat Sikhs in key posts. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also a Jat Sikh.

Jakhar, the present state Congress head, is a Hindu.

There is also talk of appointing two working presidents—a Dalit and a Hindu face to balance the caste equations.

Though there was no official word, Sidhu’s supporters were upbeat at reports that he would be given the key post and there were reports that preparations for celebrations were already underway.

Party sources said reports of Sidhu’s supporters celebrating in advance have irked Amarinder.

Rawat has maintained that the central leadership is working out a peace formula where both leaders could work together to help the party win the Punjab Assembly polls next year. Both Amarinder and Sidhu have aired their differences in public and made statements against each other. They have held parallel meetings in Chandigarh with their loyalists, sources said.

(With agency inputs)