Punjab Coronavirus Cases Latest Update: The Punjab government on Saturday made face mask mandatory at public places as the state continued to witness rising COVID cases. Issuing an advisory, the state government said all must ensure wearing of appropriate masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices, during indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls and public places.

As per the guidelines, all must wear a face mask in all educational institutions, and also in government and private offices. Mask has also been made compulsory for indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls and other public places. Also Read - Mask Mandate, Social Distance: How Markets Across Delhi Enforce COVID Protocols Amid Spike in Cases

The development comes as the state is witnessing rising cases of coronavirus over the past one week. Punjab on Tuesday reported seven covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 20,405, and 406 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,77,764.

Full list of guidelines here

In the state, the two deaths were reported from Mohali and one each from Barnala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur. Out of the new COVID cases, 90 were reported from Mohali, 51 from Ludhiana and 49 from Patiala.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had told the Health Department officials to get ready to deal with any contingency arising out of the surge in coronavirus cases. He had also urged the general public to take necessary precautions.

While taking stock of the preparedness to tackle coronavirus, the chief minister had asked the department to issue a detailed advisory.

“It is the need of hour to ensure that people do not fall prey to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mann had said, adding that the department should pull up its socks for tackling any sort of unforeseen contingency.