Chandigarh: A weekend ‘corona curfew’ will be imposed in Chandigarh from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, District Magistrate Mandip S Brar announced today. “No person shall leave their home or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during above said hours,” the order read. Guests at weddings and funerals have been capped as part of new ‘corona curfew’ curbs. Here’s the full list of weekend curfew curbs. Also Read - Chandigarh Extends Night Curfew To All Days, All ICU Beds in PGI Chandigarh Full

Check Chandigarh weekend ‘corona curfew’ curbs below:

No curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. Shops of essential goods to remain open for only home delivery up to 2 PM. Marriages may be conducted with prior permission with maximum of 50 people. Funerals with an attendance of not more than 20 people have been permitted. Vaccination/testing centres will stay open. Morning walk has been allowed from 6-9 am while adhering to COVID protocols.

Coronavirus Cases in Punjab

Punjab on Thursday witnessed a record 8,874 cases of infection, taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases rose to 66,568 on Thursday from 63,007 a day before.

Among the latest fatalities, 25 deaths were reported from Amritsar, 19 from Ludhiana, 15 from Patiala and 12 each from Jalandhar and Sangrur.

Among daily fresh cases, Ludhiana again logged the maximum number of cases at 1,257, followed by 942 in Mohali, 916 in Jalandhar, 847 in Bathinda and 492 in Amritsar.