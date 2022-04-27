Punjab COVID 4th Wave Latest Update: Keeping in mind the possibility of COVID fourth wave in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the state is fully prepared to tackle any surge in coronavirus cases. He also said that with regular review of the situation and the adequate number of hospital beds, the state government is getting ready to handle if cases continue to rise in the state.Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Another Spike in COVID-19 Cases With 1367 New Infections

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said this while interacting with PM Modi during the virtual meeting of chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country.Mann also said Punjab has evolved an effective mechanism to tackle any sort of new wave of the pandemic. Also Read - Two Schools in UP’s Lucknow Closed After 2 Students Test COVID Positive

Stating that the situation is under control in Punjab, Mann said there is no dearth of resources to provide best health services to people of the state. Also Read - 1 in 3 Indians Believe 4th COVID Wave Has Hit India. Deets Inside

Mann further added that 97 percent of the state’s population had already got the first dose of Covid vaccine while 76 percent had been administered both the doses. He again added that over 5.11 lakh people have got the booster dose to fight the pandemic.

CM Mann said at present there are only 176 active cases in the state and on an average, 25 new coronavirus cases are coming up daily.

Saying that regular monitoring of the Covid situation is being done by the state government, he said the state administration is duty bound to make all necessary arrangements to prevent possible next wave of COVID-19.

Giving details, Mann said a sufficient number of beds are available and the state is adequately prepared for any surge in the number of cases.

He stated that there are 1,236 beds at government medical college in Amritsar, 1,450 beds at government medical college in Patiala and 1,025 beds at government medical college in Faridkot. There are 280 ICU beds in Amritsar, 250 in Faridkot and 280 in Patiala, he further added.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, 34 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab, taking the tally to 7,59,476. The toll figure stood at 17,748.

Punjab witnessed 383 fresh cases of COVID-19 with four deaths in April so far. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 12 followed by six in Patiala and three each in Fazilka, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 15 COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 92,022. The number of active cases also went up to 55 from 41 on Monday.