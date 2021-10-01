New Delhi: In a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis in Punjab, the Congress party has decided to set up a three-member panel comprising Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat. Reports said that the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make an announcement in this regard. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress till the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022, however, it is still unclear how the differences over the appointment of the DGP and the AG will be dealt with. The decision was reportedly taken at a meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday. The development comes on a day when former chief minister Amarinder Singh was in Delhi and said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored. Besides Channi and Sidhu, the meeting was attended by senior Congress leader and central observer Harish Chaudhary, minister Pargat Singh and Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Nagra.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets CM Channi, Likely To Stay As Punjab Congress Chief Till Elections Next Year: Report

