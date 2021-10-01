New Delhi: In a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis in Punjab, the Congress party has decided to set up a three-member panel comprising Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat. Reports said that the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make an announcement in this regard. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress till the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022, however, it is still unclear how the differences over the appointment of the DGP and the AG will be dealt with. The decision was reportedly taken at a meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday. The development comes on a day when former chief minister Amarinder Singh was in Delhi and said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored. Besides Channi and Sidhu, the meeting was attended by senior Congress leader and central observer Harish Chaudhary, minister Pargat Singh and Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Nagra.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets CM Channi, Likely To Stay As Punjab Congress Chief Till Elections Next Year: Report
- Ahead of the meeting yesterday, Sidhu had tweeted: “Chief Minister has invited me for talks will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions !”
- Sidhu has decided to withdraw his resignation as his aides have managed to convince him that politics could not be based on emotions, reported Telegraph.
- On Tuesday, Sidhu had resigned from the post of the state party chief and had said he will fight for truth till his last breath as the fight is for principles that he won’t compromise with.
- Hours after the resignation of Sidhu, Razia Sultana had stepped down as cabinet minister of the state in solidarity with the party’s senior leader.
- Former state party chief Sunil Jakhar also said there should be an end to attempts to undermine the authority of the Punjab chief minister time and again. Jakhar said “aspersions” being cast on the selection of the state’s advocate general and state police head were actually “questioning the integrity of the CM”.
- Jakhar was obliquely referring to Sidhu who had raised questions over the appointments of the director general of police and the state’s advocate general. Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on the selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results,” he said, adding that it’s time to put the foot down and clear the air.
- BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh has slammed the Congress for allegedly creating disorder and instability in Punjab close to the Assembly elections.
- Hitting out at Sidhu, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that the cricketer-turned-politician is undermining Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s authority. “Sidhu’s job is to run party affairs and Channi’s job is to run the government. There is never any interference. I have been the PCC chief thrice. The two (the Pradesh Congress Committee chief and the chief minister) consult each other, but the final decision is of Channi, who is the chief minister, not Sidhu,” Singh told reporters at the Chandigarh airport.
- Meanwhile, Punjab CM Channi has called a cabinet meeting on October 4.
- Earlier this week, CM Channi held a Cabinet meeting and decided to waive power bills of those having electricity connections of up to 2 KW.