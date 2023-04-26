Home

Punjab Declares Holiday On April 27 In Honour Of Parkash Singh Badal

The Punjab government announced one-day holiday on April 27 in honour of five-time chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal who died on Tuesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal died on April 25. (Photo- PTI)

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced one-day holiday as a mark of respect for the five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who died on Tuesday. As per an official order, all government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in Punjab will remain shut on Thursday (April 27).

The central government had already announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across India in honour of Parkash Singh Badal.

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

95-year-old Parkash Singh Badal had not been keeping well for some time and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali near Chandigarh over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He died on April 25 and his mortal remains have been kept at the Shiromani Akali Dal head office for people to pay their tributes to the departed soul.

PM Modi pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at the Shiromani Akali Dal office in Chandigarh as scores of people and political leaders assembled to pay homage to the five-time Punjab chief minister. After arriving in Chandigarh, PM Modi reached the SAD office accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

#WATCH| PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/Cn02etMz5Z — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala struggled to hold back tears as he paid his last respects to the SAD patriarch. The Chautalas and the Badals, the two powerful political families in Haryana and Punjab, have long-standing ties as Badal was a close friend of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

He laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Badal and then sat beside SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The prime minister was seen holding the hands of Sukhbir Singh Badal, expressing grief over the passing away of the SAD chief’s father.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Patiala MP Parneet Kaur who is the wife of Amarinder Singh also paid homage to the departed soul. Badal’s son-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, grandson Anantvir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and BSP leader Jasvir Singh Garhi were also present at the SAD head office.

Union Minister Som Parkash and former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu expressed their condolence to Badal’s son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the private hospital where the former Punjab chief minister breathed his last. Former minister Manpreet Singh Badal, the estranged nephew of senior Badal, was also present.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Congress leader Lal Singh were among the leaders who reached the SAD office to pay their floral tributes.

