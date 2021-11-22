Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on his two-day visit to poll bound state of Punjab, received a dinner invite from an Auto Rickshaw driver. Moved by this gesture, the AAP convenor took to Twitter and wrote, “I was so touched when an auto driver invited me for dinner to his house. We will certainly go there for dinner tonight.”Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls: Kejriwal Promises Rs 1000 To Every Woman If AAP Forms Govt, Terms It Biggest Women Empowerment Program

The invitation was extended to him while Kejriwal was addressing auto-rickshaw drivers in Ludhiana on Monday. Later at night, Kejriwal and his party colleagues were seen having dinner at the auto driver’s house. Also Read - Air Pollution: Kejriwal Govt Extends Ban on Entry of Trucks, Work From Home For Employees Till Nov 26

I was sooo touched when an auto driver invited me for dinner to his house. We will certainly go there for dinner tonite https://t.co/hHFQB3dmxl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 22, 2021

Also Read - Good News! Air Quality in Delhi Improves, Thanks To Gusty Winds; Govt to Review Curbs Tomorrow

After dinner, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “Dilip Tiwari invited us from his heart to his house for dinner today. His family gave us so much love. The food was very tasty. I have invited his family to eat at my home in Delhi.”