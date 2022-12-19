On Camera: School Bus Runs Over Pedestrian Walking On Street From Behind In Dhuri

The victim, Vijay Kumar Goyal who was critically injured had been rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana.

Dhuri: Whether, its driving, or walking on streets, moving with utmost caution is the one major requirement. Another day, another unfortunate accident takes place on streets. A man was run over by a school bus in Punjab’s Dhuri on Monday. The victim, Vijay Kumar Goyal who was critically injured had been rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana.

A CCTV footage captured that a school bus driver was reversing the vehicle when he crushed Goyal who was walking on the streets in Dhuri. Immediately a woman, the driver deboarded while a bystander immediately came to rescue Goyal.

A CCTV footage captured a scene as a school bus ran over a man walking on street in #Punjab‘s #Dhuri who is currently admitted in hospital. pic.twitter.com/hjwaRqPEqo — India.com (@indiacom) December 19, 2022

Reportedly, he is a close family member of a renowned industrialist AP Slovex of Dhuri.

Currently, there is no update on the health of Goyal who was critically injured by being crushed under the bus.

Similar accident took place on Sunday morning wherein three children were run over by a car ear a school in North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday morning. The driver, Gajendra, hit the children standing on footpath near Lilawati School.30-year-old, driver who was driving a Breeza, is a resident of Pratap Nagar. He lost control over his vehicle near the school and crushed the children under the car