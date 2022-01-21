New Delhi: Weeks ahead of Assembly Election 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 34 candidates for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Chunav. With its first list, the party claimed it has given representation to all sections of the society including doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women, and former IAS officer.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: AAP releases Last List Of Candidates

“Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers’ families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women & former IAS”, said BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh. Former minister Manoranjan Kalia, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, a sitting MLA who quit the Congress to join the party recently, Arvind Khanna and Kanwarveer Singh Tohra have been named in the list.

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: List of BJP Candidates

Sujanpur- Dinesh Singh Babbu Dina Nagar (SC)- Renu Kashyap Sri Hargobindpur (SC)- Baljinder Singh Dakoha Amritsar North- Sukhwinder Singh Pintu Tarn Taran- Navreet Singh Safipur Kapurthala- Ranjit Singh Khojewala Jalandhar West (SC)- Mahinder Pal Bhagat Jalandhar Central- Manoranjan Kalia Jalandhar North- Krishna Dev Bhandari Mukerian-Jangilal Mahajan Dasuya- Shri Raghunath Rana Hoshiarpur- Shri Tikshan Sood Chabbewal (SC)- Dr. Dilbag Rai Garhshankar- Namisha Mehta Banga (SC)-Mohan Lal Banga Balachaur- Ashok Baath Fatehgarh Sahib- Didar Singh Bhatti Amloh- Kanwarveer Singh Tohra Khanna- Gurpeet Singh Bhatti Ludhiana Central- Gurdev Sharma Ludhiana West- Bikram Singh Siddhu Gill (SC)- S.R. Laddhar, Retd. IAS Jagraon (SC)- Kanwar Narendra Singh Firozpur City- Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi Jalalabad- Puran Chand Fazilka- Surjit Kumar Jiyani Abohar- Arun Narang Muktsar- Rajesh Phatela Faridkot- Gaurav Kakkar Bhucho Mandi (SC)-Rupinder Singh Siddhu Talwandi Sabo- Ravipreet Siddhu Sardulgarh-Jagjit Singh Milkha Sangrur-Arvind Khanna Dera Bassi-Sanjeev Khanna

Note: The story will be updated as and when the party releases the final list.

BJP Not in The Race In Punjab, Shows Zee Opinion Poll

This time, the BJP is expected to settle with 4-7 seats in Punjab Assembly polls, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. Moreover, Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. For the unversed, the BJP is contesting the assembly elections for the 117 seats in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

What Happened in 2017?

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second, winning 20 seats and forming the official opposition in Punjab, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had managed to get 18 seats.