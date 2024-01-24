Home

Punjab Election 2024: A Crucial Test as Voters’ Loyalty Shifts

Ahead of the Punjab Election 2024, Ravinder Singh Robin writes about the poll predictions and how because of the shifting loyalty of the voters, these elections will be a crucial test.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab, a state known for its vibrant politics, is gearing up for the 2024 parliamentary elections, an event that is drawing immense attention due to the dramatic shifts in voter sentiment observed in the last three assembly elections. With a total of 21,499,804 registered voters, including 11,298,081 male and 10,200,996 female voters, the upcoming election is poised to be a landmark event in the state’s political landscape.

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election marked a significant turning point. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) achieved a resounding victory, securing a 79% majority by winning 92 out of 117 seats. This win was a monumental shift from the previous elections in 2017 and 2012, where AAP had a much smaller presence. The 2017 election saw the Congress leading with a 38.05% vote share, while in 2012, the Congress had a 40% share, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP trailing.

The rapid rise of AAP, led by Bhagwant Mann, in the 2022 elections was a clear indicator of the voters’ desire for change. With a 42.01% vote share, AAP not only dethroned Congress but also significantly reduced the vote shares of traditional powerhouses like the SAD and BJP. The decline of the Congress to a mere 22.98% vote share and SAD to 18.38%, along with BJP’s 6.60% and BSP’s 1.77%, underscored a major political realignment in Punjab.

However, as the 2024 parliamentary elections approach, political analysts are sensing a potential shift in this dynamic. The feeling of anti-incumbency and diminishing appeal of AAP’s prominent figures could lead to a reversal of fortunes. Voters, who once shifted their allegiance to AAP, might now be looking back at their previous political affiliations, feels political pundits.

Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon, the former head of the political science faculty at Guru Nanak Dev University, points out that the other political parties now have a crucial opportunity. They can capitalize on the situation by reconnecting with their traditional voter base and appealing to those disenchanted with AAP’s performance. Sakhon emphasizes that the strategy of showcasing a ‘return to roots’ could be pivotal in this political chess game.

The mood of Punjab’s electorate has indeed been unpredictable in the recent past, making the forthcoming elections all the more intriguing. The question that looms large is whether AAP can retain its stronghold or if the traditional parties will successfully woo back their erstwhile supporters. Dharmender Singh Rataul, a political analyst, offered insights into the voting patterns of Punjab, emphasizing the unique psychology of Punjabi voters. He noted that Punjabis traditionally rally behind charismatic leaders, symbolically choosing a ‘hero’ to lead them. This pattern was evident when the electorate overwhelmingly supported leaders like late Parkash Singh Badal, followed by Capt. Amarinder Singh (both were the chief minister of Punjab), and most recently, Bhagwant Mann, the current chief minister of Punjab, in the last assembly elections.

Rataul further pointed out that there is currently a leadership vacuum in Punjab for a pan-state figure. He believes that the emergence of a new, charismatic leader could significantly influence voter behaviour in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This perspective underscores the dynamic nature of Punjab’s political landscape, where the personal appeal of a leader can sway the electorate’s allegiance and shape the election outcome.

As the political narrative unfolds, all eyes are on Punjab, a state that has often set trends in Indian politics. The election results will not just decide the immediate future of the state but could also have far-reaching implications on the national political scene. With the voters’ allegiance swinging like a pendulum, the 2024 parliamentary elections in Punjab are set to be a litmus test for all political parties involved.

