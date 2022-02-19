New Delhi: A day ahead of polling for Punjab Assembly Election, a case was registered against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate from Mansa Sidhu Moosewala on Saturday for violating Election Commission (EC) guidelines. Channi, along with Sidhu Moosewala, was booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly holding a door-to-door election campaign in Mansa constituency after deadline on Friday, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Day Ahead Of Punjab Election, CM Channi Feeds Cows At Bhadaur Constituency. Watch

Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting the Punjab polls from two Assembly seats — Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. Punjab is going to the polls on Sunday and two days before it the Congress has tried to corner the AAP over the statements made by former AAP leader and founder Kumar Vishwas. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has termed it as a comedy and compared himself with Bhagat Singh which the Congress is terming an insult to freedom fighters.

Earlier, Charanjit Channi, in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claimed that he had received a letter by Sikh for Justice (SFJ) which shows that the group is in constant touch with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Channi claimed that in the SFJ letter it was mentioned that it had given its support to AAP in the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017 and similarly in these polls too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for AAP, Channi claimed.

Responding to Channi’s letter, Amit Shah on Friday said he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail. “It is condemnable that these people are joining hands with separatists and working towards threatening Punjab as well as nations’ security in the greed of power. I personally will ensure that the matter is looked into in detail,” Amit Shah said in his letter to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi.