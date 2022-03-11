New Delhi: After facing a humiliating defeat in the Punjab assembly election 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. “I have given my resignation to the Governor. He told me and the cabinet to continue until the new Government is sworn in. I accept the people’s mandate”, said Outgoing Punjab CM Channi in Chandigarh.Also Read - IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Kuldeep Yadav Was Released Due to Mental Aspect Ahead of 2nd Test

For the unversed, the Congress was routed in the polls with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats. Also Read - US Colleges Cut Partnerships, Financial Ties with Russia

For the first time, the AAP will be making a government in a full state. Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will visit Delhi today to meet Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal and invite him for the oath taking ceremony. Also Read - MLAs With Top 5 Win Margins in UP 2022 Elections

The oath-taking ceremony will be organised in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatkar Kalan.