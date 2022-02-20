New Delhi: Hours after the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday restrained Sonu Sood from visiting polling booths in Punjab’s Moga constituency, the actor said he had gone there to “check” the situation. Sonu Sood claimed he received information that “threat calls” were being made at various polling booths by “Opposition, especially Akali Dal” and money was also distributed.Also Read - Punjab Elections: Sonu Sood Booked in Moga For Violating Poll Orders

"We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the Opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we are at home. There should be fair polls," Sonu Sood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls: Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/Va93f3V7zH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Sonu Sood, in a tweet, claimed other candidates in Moga Assembly constituency – where his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, a Congress candidate, is contesting from – were “buying votes”.

“Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same. @DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd,” Sonu Sood tweeted.

The Election Commission