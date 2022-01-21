New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the first list of 34 candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Releasing the list, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party has given representation to all sections of society, and the first list included 12 persons from farmer families, eight from Scheduled Castes, and professionals.Also Read - BJP Releases Second List of 85 Candidates For UP Elections 2022. Check Full List of Names Here

The names include former minister Manoranjan Kalia, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, a sitting MLA who quit the Congress to join the party recently, Arvind Khanna and Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, the grandson of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra. Also Read - Utpal Parrikar Quits BJP, to Fight Goa Assembly Polls as Independent Candidate From Panaji

Here is the list of the candidates:

Sujanpur- Dinesh Singh Babbu Dina Nagar (SC)- Renu Kashyap Sri Hargobindpur (SC)- Baljinder Singh Dakoha Amritsar North- Sukhwinder Singh Pintu Tarn Taran- Navreet Singh Safipur Kapurthala- Ranjit Singh Khojewala Jalandhar West (SC)- Mahinder Pal Bhagat Jalandhar Central- Manoranjan Kalia Jalandhar North- Krishna Dev Bhandari Mukerian-Jangilal Mahajan Dasuya- Shri Raghunath Rana Hoshiarpur- Shri Tikshan Sood Chabbewal (SC)- Dr. Dilbag Rai Garhshankar- Namisha Mehta Banga (SC)-Mohan Lal Banga Balachaur- Ashok Baath Fatehgarh Sahib- Didar Singh Bhatti Amloh- Kanwarveer Singh Tohra Khanna- Gurpeet Singh Bhatti Ludhiana Central- Gurdev Sharma Ludhiana West- Bikram Singh Siddhu Gill (SC)- S.R. Laddhar, Retd. IAS Jagraon (SC)- Kanwar Narendra Singh Firozpur City- Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi Jalalabad- Puran Chand Fazilka- Surjit Kumar Jiyani Abohar- Arun Narang Muktsar- Rajesh Phatela Faridkot- Gaurav Kakkar Bhucho Mandi (SC)-Rupinder Singh Siddhu Talwandi Sabo- Ravipreet Siddhu Sardulgarh-Jagjit Singh Milkha Sangrur-Arvind Khanna Dera Bassi-Sanjeev Khanna

Please Note: The list will be updated as and when the party will release the final list.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Congress government in the state and said Punjab was the nation’s pride but things have taken a turn for the worse there. Also Read - Punjab CM Channi To File Defamation Case Against Delhi Counterpart Kejriwal For ‘Dishonest Man’ Remark

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the dates for the assembly elections in Punjab. The voting for the 117-members assembly will be held one phase on February 20, 2022. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022, announced the chief election commissioner.

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab assembly polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.