New Delhi: Days ahead of Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has landed himself in trouble by saying that ‘he won’t let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter the state’. The chief minister has made controversial remarks in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.Also Read - PM Modi to Address Public Rallies in Punjab Beginning Today, First Visit to State Post Security Breach

Following Channi’s remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lambasted Congress leader Priyanka, claiming that the latter has insulted the people of UP where the Congress is fighting Assembly Elections. “So UP mein it is “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” and Punjab mein it is “UP ke bhaiya ko bahar bhagao”. What Channi said is shameful enough, PVG laughing & cheering is even worse. Shows you that they only want to divide & rule!”, tweeted Charu Pragya. Also Read - BJP-Led Alliance Releases Manifesto For Punjab Assembly Polls 2022

So UP mein it is “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” and Punjab mein it is “UP ke bhaiya ko bahar bhagao”. 🤷🏻‍♀️ What #Channi said is shameful enough, PVG laughing & cheering is even worse. Shows you that they only want to divide & rule! pic.twitter.com/sMVVw5zL6H — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) February 16, 2022

Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Will Be Given 'Super CM' Post If Congress Comes Back To Power In Punjab: MP Ravneet Bittu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also criticised Channi’s remark. “It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a ‘bhaiya”, Delhi chief minister said.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had announced incumbent Channi as Congress’ chief ministerial face for the polls. “It is Punjab’s decision. It is not my decision. I didn’t decide. I asked workers, candidates, MLAs, people, youth of Punjab. What people said has led me to my final decision,” said Gandhi during his address at the ‘Aawaz Punjab Di’ virtual rally.

Political observers believe the decision of the Congress to go to the polls in the state, which is witnessing a five-cornered contest, under the leadership of Channi, the state’s first Dalit Chief Minister, is to woo the Dalit Sikh votes that are 32 per cent in the state.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.