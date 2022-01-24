New Delhi: Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls 2022, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not adhering to its Covid-19 protocols. This comes a day after the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann launched his poll campaign from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur.Also Read - Punjab Elections 2022: Amarinder Singh To Contest From Patiala, Says 'Will Seek Votes On My, Modi Govt’s Achievements’

For the unversed, Mann, 48, is pitted against Congress sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy where former Sangrur MLA Parkash Chand Garg is in the fray as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate. The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, an outfit floated by 19 farm organisations, has fielded former sarpanch Sarabjit Singh Alal as its candidate.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Goldy defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh, Jassi Sekhon, by a slender margin of 2,811 votes.

The Dhuri Assembly constituency falls in the Sangrur parliamentary seat that commedia-turned-politician Mann, 48, is representing. The AAP has so far named candidates on 112 of the 117 Assembly seats.

This is not the first time the poll panel has issued a notice to a political party for violating COVID-19 norms. Earlier, the EC had issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party, but later the commission had let it off with a light rap, advising it to be careful and ensure such breaches do not happen in the future.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, while SAD-BJP combine could win only 18 seats. AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.