New Delhi: A day after AAP swept Punjab polls, Bhagwant Mann – the chief minister designate – on Friday had a message for the newly-elected MLAs. During AAP Legislative Party meeting, Bhagwant Mann urged the newly-elected MLAs to “not get arrogant” and respect even those who didn’t vote for the party.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath As New Punjab CM On March 16

“I appeal to you all ( newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn’t vote for us. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann, during AAP Legislative Party meeting,” Bhagwant Mann said, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Garhshankar Election 2022 Result: List Of Winners

Mohali | I appeal to you all ( newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us…All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann, during AAP Legislative Party meeting pic.twitter.com/UGtJKOzWWk — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Also Read - Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt, Adampur Election 2022 Results Declared. Check List Of Winners HERE

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann and his Cabinet colleagues will be sworn-in on March 16, it was announced on Friday.

The AAP recorded a thumping win in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The ruling Congress won 18 seats, a massive decline from 77 it had won in 2017, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could manage only three seats. Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

Earlier on Friday, Mann met AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in the national capital, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present.

(With inputs from IANS)