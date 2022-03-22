Chandigarh: Here comes a piece of good news for the Group C and D employees of Punjab who were working on a temporary basis as their job will soon become permanent. Making an announcement to this effect, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he has directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments.Also Read - Punjab Declares Public Holiday On March 23. Here's Why

“We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments,” Bhagwant Mann said. Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Portfolios: CM Bhagwant Mann Keeps Home, Harpal Cheema Gets Finance. Full List Here

Bhagwant Mann said his party had promised before the Punjab assembly polls that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power in the state. Also Read - In First Cabinet Meet, Punjab Passes Proposal To Provide 25,000 Govt Jobs, Says Bhagwant Mann

We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/Dj281SVeuK — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

The announcement from the state government comes days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in government departments.