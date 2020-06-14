New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that a final call on conducting examinations in universities and colleges in the state will be taken after June 30. He made the remarks during his Facebook Live programme on Saturday. Also Read - 'Keep The Ideas Coming': PM's Next 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Address on June 28

He claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre is also expected to announce its decision on opening of colleges on July 1. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Rs 1,000 Credited Into Bank Accounts of Over 10.4 lakh Migrant Workers

Responsing to queries on the issue of exams, the Chief Minister said the decision was not in the state government’s hands. He pointed out that all universities and colleges in Punjab are either directly or indirectly affiliated to the University Grants Commission (UGC). Also Read - Deepika Singh's Mother Admitted to Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment, Actor Thanks Delhi Government

“The UGC is expected to issue fresh guidelines on the issue of conduct of exams on July 1, based on the Central government’s decisions after lockdown 5.0/Unlock 1.0 ends on June 30”, said the Chief Minister.

Earlier this month, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal had stated that schools and colleges will reopen across India after August 2020, most probably after August 15.

“After August the process of opening schools will be started. A final decision in this regard will be taken only after assessing the prevailing conditions. After August, new sessions will also start in universities”, the HRD minister said during a discussion.