Night curfew in Punjab: Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Punjab government imposed night curfew in four more districts and closed all schools across the state. In total, the night curfew has been imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM in eight districts. The districts which will be under night curfew include Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On the other and, the Department of School Education has also declared "preparatory leaves" for all classes in government and private schools. This was announced by state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

The development comes as coronavirus claimed 22 more lives in Punjab on Saturday with report of 1,515 fresh cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,96,263. The virus has killed 6,052 people since its outbreak in the state. The number of active cases also increased from 10,452 on Friday to 10,916 on Saturday.

The state's health department said that a total of 1,024 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,79,295.

Even though the schools will be closed, the teachers will continue to remain present in the schools. The students who want to take any guidance from their teachers regarding exam preparation can come to school. The minister also added that the final examination in schools would be conducted offline while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has already released the schedule of examinations. As per the dates announced by the PSEB, the examinations for class 5 would start from March 16, for class 8 and 12 from March 22 and matriculation exams will start from April 9. The examinations of classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 will start from March 15 and for classes 1 to 4, the examinations will start from March 17.

