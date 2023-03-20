Home

Punjab Extends Suspension Of Mobile Internet Services Till March 21 Amid Crackdown Against Amritpal Singh

Punjab on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 as hunt for pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh continued for third day in a row.

The development comes hours after Punjab Police confirmed Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before Punjab Police on Sunday night.

New Delhi: Punjab on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 noon as hunt for pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh continued for third day in a row. The development comes hours after Punjab Police confirmed that Amritpal Singh’s uncle and driver surrendered before Punjab Police on Sunday night.

“All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 21 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety,” Punjab government’s department of home affairs and justice said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.

What’s Happening In Punjab: Top Points

Mobile internet and SMS services in Punjab were earlier suspended till Monday noon. Punjab Police said an operation was underway to arrest Amritpal Singh and the Waris Punjab De chief was “still on the run”.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police had refuted claims by Amritpal Singh’s lawyer that the Waris Punjab De chief was arrested. Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police at Shahkot police station, Imaan Singh Khara, the legal advisor to Waris Punjab De claimed.

Despite Punjab Police’s statement that Amritpal Singh is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara claimed that the Khalistan sympathiser has been arrested at Shahkot Police Station.

Amritpal Singh’s lawyer also alleged that the police wants to kill the pro-Khalistan leader in a “fake encounter”. Punjab Police, meanwhile, refuted all claims by Imaan Singh Khara and said Amritpal Singh was “still on the run”.

Situation has been tense in Punjab even as police continue with the special operation to nab Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Amritpal Singh’s aides. A fresh FIR was registered against him and his associates in an illegal weapons case.

The police have also made preventive arrests of persons attempting to disturb peace and law and order in the state.

Brief: The suspension of mobile internet and SMS services were extended till March 21 noon even as Punjab Police have launch a hunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

