New Delhi: A fire is reported to have broken out at three garment factories in Punjab’s Ludhiana early Friday morning.

As many as 16 fire tenders are present at the spot. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Punjab: A fire broke out at three garment factories in Noorwala road, Ludhiana early morning today. 16 fire tenders present at the spot, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/8KDuCINhxq — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

More details awaited