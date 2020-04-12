New Delhi: Police in Punjab’s Patiala district on Sunday arrested five people who attacked a police team earlier today on being told to stop and show their curfew passes, chopping off hand of a policeman and injuring two others. Also Read - Police Team Attacked by 'Nihangs' in Punjab, Cop's Hand Chopped Off; Two Others Injured

The five were part of a larger seven-man gang, which was arrested from a gurdwara in village Balbera, after a manhunt was launched to nab them. All seven are fugitives, who had donned the robes of ‘Nihangs,’ KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, said in a tweet.

BALBERA/ Sanaur/ Patiala:7 fugitives, donning the robes of Nihangs, have been arrested from the Gurdwara in village Balbera. One of these was injured in the police firing and has been rushed to hospital. The operation was supervised by IG Patiala Zone, Jatinder Singh Aulakh. — KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 12, 2020

One of the accused was injured after police opened fire at the gang, the Special Chief Secretary further informed.

Maintaining that the police team observed full ‘maryada’ while entering the gurdwara premises, he added that women and children, who were inside, were unharmed, and have been left secure inside the gurdwara as before.

5 of them were a part of the gang that launched an unprovoked murderous assault on a police party, with sharp-edged weapons, early today morning.￼ — KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 12, 2020

Earlier today, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), identified as Harjeet Singh, was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after his hand was chopped off by the goons at around 6:15 AM at a vegetable market in Patiala. A Station House Officer (SHO) and an official of the Mandi Board, too, sustained injuries in the attack.

The team was fulfilling its responsibility of enforcing the ongoing nationwide lockdown when the incident took place.