New Delhi: Police in Punjab’s Patiala district on Sunday arrested five people who attacked a police team earlier today on being told to stop and show their curfew passes, chopping off hand of a policeman and injuring two others. Also Read - Police Team Attacked by 'Nihangs' in Punjab, Cop's Hand Chopped Off; Two Others Injured
The five were part of a larger seven-man gang, which was arrested from a gurdwara in village Balbera, after a manhunt was launched to nab them. All seven are fugitives, who had donned the robes of ‘Nihangs,’ KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, said in a tweet.
One of the accused was injured after police opened fire at the gang, the Special Chief Secretary further informed.
Maintaining that the police team observed full ‘maryada’ while entering the gurdwara premises, he added that women and children, who were inside, were unharmed, and have been left secure inside the gurdwara as before.
Earlier today, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), identified as Harjeet Singh, was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after his hand was chopped off by the goons at around 6:15 AM at a vegetable market in Patiala. A Station House Officer (SHO) and an official of the Mandi Board, too, sustained injuries in the attack.
The team was fulfilling its responsibility of enforcing the ongoing nationwide lockdown when the incident took place.