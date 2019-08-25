Chandigarh: A fresh threat of imminent flood loomed large in villages in Punjab’s border district of Ferozpur after Pakistan on Sunday released more water into the Indian territory, leading to a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej river being washed away.
Speaking to reporters, a spokesperson of the Punjab government said that the embankment in the Tendiwala village had been damaged as Pakistan released water in huge quantity. He further said that as a precautionary step, the Ferozpur district administration has announced evacuation in most sensitive villages along the Sutlej, besides deploying teams of the health department, food and civil supplies department etc.
Further, the spokesperson also requested the people not to panic.
Following the development, the district administration has been put on high alert. As a precaution, Army and NDRF teams have been deployed in those villages where the flood threat is especially large.
Meanwhile, presiding over a high-level meet to review the flood situation in the state, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed officials to ensure that the Tendiwala embankment is strengthened on a war footing in order to avert flooding in nearby villages. To this end, he asked the Water Resources Department to work with the Army to formulate a joint action plan to strengthen the embankment at the village, which lies on the Indo-Pak border.
Earlier, the Chief Minister had also announced canalisation of all rivers in the state with the help of the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Several villages of Ferozepur remain already inundated because of the recent rains and breaches in embankments of the river.
Punjab is facing its worst floods in 40 years as the overflowing Sutlej river has badly affected more than 300 villages in Ropar, Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts of the state.