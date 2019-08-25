Chandigarh: A fresh threat of imminent flood loomed large in villages in Punjab’s border district of Ferozpur after Pakistan on Sunday released more water into the Indian territory, leading to a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej river being washed away.

Speaking to reporters, a spokesperson of the Punjab government said that the embankment in the Tendiwala village had been damaged as Pakistan released water in huge quantity. He further said that as a precautionary step, the Ferozpur district administration has announced evacuation in most sensitive villages along the Sutlej, besides deploying teams of the health department, food and civil supplies department etc.

Further, the spokesperson also requested the people not to panic.

Following the development, the district administration has been put on high alert. As a precaution, Army and NDRF teams have been deployed in those villages where the flood threat is especially large.