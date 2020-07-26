New Delhi: Taking exception for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Punjab government on Sunday allowed sweet shops to open in the state on August 2, a statement from the Punjab CMO stated. Also Read - Punjab: Rs 5000 Fine For Violating Home Isolation, Rs 10000 For Flouting Social Distancing Norms At Gatherings

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the statement said that the shops are not permitted to open on account of a lockdown on Sundays in the state. But the government received several requests that sweet shops be allowed to open on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, which is on August 3.

The chief minister during his 'AskCaptain' Facebook live session said his government has decided to accept the requests of the people.

He said that the social distancing and other norms should be followed by the shop owners as well as people on August 2 and 3.

He further added that the government schools will not charge admission, re-admission and tuition fees for the 2020-21 academic session due to the COVID crisis.

“As far as fee charged by private schools was concerned, the state government had moved the court, but for government schools no fee would be charged at all for the full year,” the chief minister said.

However, he announced provisional admission to the next class for 31,000 Class 10 students in the open school system who could not be promoted amid the Covid crisis based on internal assessment, as no such assessment exists for them. “But they will be required to take examinations once things normalise,” he added.

During his interaction, the chief minister announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each to 335 students who have scored over 98 per cent in Class 12.

(With inputs from PTI)