Chandigarh: The Punjab government has declared November 9 as a holiday in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Amritsar districts, in connection with the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

Simultaneously, Punjab will also be gearing up for the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, slated to take place on November 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first ‘jatha’ (a group of devotees) visiting Kartarpur Sahib from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

There is a total of 550 devotees in the first ‘jatha’ visiting Kartarpur Sahib in which former Prime Minister Manmohan will also participate. After inaugurating the Corridor and the Passenger Terminal Building, PM Modi will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak.

Pakistan has also assured the safety and security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara. “Pakistan has assured the security of pilgrims. India had asked Pakistan that the security of pilgrims should be taken care of. No Khalistani groups and no anti-India activity should be allowed. No embarrassment should be caused to India,” the government sources had earlier told ANI.

The dignitaries, who are part of the first ‘Jatha’ crossing over from India to Kartarpur, will go as pilgrims and the list includes former PM Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Hardeep Puri, along with 150 other Parliamentarians.

In the latest development, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has also been invited by Pakistan for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Prior to that, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was invited to the ceremony, the request for which was cleared by the Centre on Thursday.