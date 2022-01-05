Ferozepur: The cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur to address a rally on Wednesday led to a big political fight with the BJP alleging that the Punjab government knowingly constructed a scenario where the PM will be brought to harm. On the other hand, the Punjab government said that there were no crowds at the event organised by the BJP and it was a flop show.Also Read - ‘Apne CM Ko Thanks Kehna’: PM Modi Says He Could Return to Bhatinda Airport Safe After Cancelling Ferozepur Visit

In a statement, Union Minister & BJP leader Smriti Irani said never before in the history of country, a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the PM will be brought to harm. “We know that the Congress hates PM Modi, but today they tried to harm the PM of India,” Irani said. Also Read - PM Modi Cancels Ferozepur Visit After Security Lapse Due to Protest; MHA Seeks Report From Punjab Govt

She also added that such is the breakdown in law and order in Punjab that the DGP claims he is incapable of providing support PMO and PM security detail. “The Congress must give an answer,” Irani further added. Also Read - Congress Defers All Poll Campaigns In UP After Bareilly Incident, Yogi Adityanath Cancels Noida Event

Reacting to BJP’s allegations, Punjab minister and state government spokesperson Rajkumar Verka said there were no shortcomings in the security arrangements during the PM’s visit to Punjab today. “The accusations of a security breach are baseless. The truth is that BJP’s rally was a flop show. When PM got to know this, he decided to return,” Verka said.

Furthermore, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP president J P Nadda should stop indulging in the blame game and the saffron party should instead introspect its “anti-farmer” attitude.

His remarks came after BJP chief J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying all possible tricks to scuttle Modi’s programmes in the state, fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate.

“Dear Naddaji, Stop losing cool and all sense of propriety. Please remember – 10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM’s Rally. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies,” he said on Twitter.

He also said that the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against the prime minister’s visit and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them.

In the meantime, Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said it is complete failure of law and order situation in Punjab, and CM & HM Punjab, in particular. “When you can’t provide smooth passage to PM of the country and that too just 10km from the Pakistan border, you have no right to stay in office and should quit,” Amarinder said.

He also called for President’s rule in the state after a breach was reported in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security. Amarinder said the Channi government had utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state.

“If we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President’s rule should be imposed,” the Punjab Lok Congress chief said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi’s Punjab visit was cut short after a major security lapse as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.