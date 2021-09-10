Chandigarh: Taking stringent measures against leniency in COVID-19 vaccination, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that state government employees failing to take even the first dose of Covid vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.Also Read - Nerve Disorder Listed as Rare Side Effect of AstraZeneca Covid Shot

This strong measure, an official statement said, was announced by Singh to protect the people of the state from the disease, and to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who are not. Also Read - Farmers Vow to Continue Protest at Govt Office in Haryana as Talks Fail For Second Day in Karnal

At the high-level virtual Covid review meeting held on Friday, the chief minister said vaccine effectiveness is evident from the data being analysed. Special efforts were taken to reach out to government employees, and those who continue to avoid getting vaccinated will now be asked to go on leave till they get the first dose, he said. Also Read - Allow Second Covishield Dose After 4 Weeks From First for Early Recipient, Kerala HC Appeal to Centre

(With inputs from agencies)