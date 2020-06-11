New Delhi: The Punjab government on Thursday tightened the lockdown guidelines on weekends and public holidays to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection, permitting travel only to those in essential services and e-pass holders. Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 Controversy: MCDs Claim Death Toll Twice Higher Than Kejriwal Govt

As a result, all other citizens barring medical staff and essential service providers will be required to download an e-pass from the state government's COVA app.

The latest order comes after several reports came up of people flouting safety guidelines while under home quarantine at a time when the deadly pandemic is still on the rise.

Notably, Punjab has reported at least 82 new cases and 3 more deaths due to COVID-19 infection, taking the state’s total tally to 2,887. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state stands at 59.